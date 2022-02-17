(WWLP) – Massachusetts House lawmakers passed a bill Wednesday night that would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain a state driver’s license.

The bill passed the House of Representatives by a vote of 120-36, following hours of debate. The chamber had been divided on whether the legislation promotes safe driving in Massachusetts, or undermines legal immigration.



Immigration activists have long lobbied for the measure, saying it will improve public safety, but critics have argued driver’s licenses are a privilege that should not be offered to those who are in the country illegally.

In order to verify the identity of driver’s license applicants, the bill would require people provide at least two supplemental documents to prove their identity, birth date, and Massachusetts residency.



If the bill makes it through the Senate and is signed by Governor Baker, it would take effect on July 1, 2023. Baker has said that he would veto the law if it reaches his desk, but supporters of the bill say they have enough support to override any veto by the governor.



If it becomes law, Massachusetts will join 16 other states and the District of Columbia, which allow undocumented immigrants to obtain licenses.