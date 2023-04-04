BOSTON (WWLP) – A Massachusetts State Representative has filed a bill that would establish a fund that will be used to pay for the care, support, and medical needs of retired police dogs.

The bill, titled “An act establishing a fund for the care of retired police dogs,” has been filed by State Rep. Steven Xiarhos. The fund would be able to receive grants or donations that will then be given to non-profit institutions across the Commonwealth for the purpose of caring for retired police dogs.

The bill has been nicknamed “Dakota’s Law” after Massachusetts police K-9 Dakota. Dakota helped police locate and arrest Boston Marathon Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. Dakota’s story will be told through an upcoming Netflix series expected to be released later this year.