Bill filed to test and treat contaminated drinking water across the state

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker is working with state and local officials to test and treat contaminated drinking water.

Environmental protection workers have found high levels of the chemical “Polyfluoroalkyl,” or PFAS in Westfield, which prompted Governor Baker to take action.

According to the Department of Environmental Protection, 8 Massachusetts communities tested positive for high levels of contamination in their public water supplies.

A supplemental spending bill filed on Friday would direct $8.4-million to test drinking water for PFAS contamination. It also calls for another $20-million to support PFAS removal projects.

Most of the PFAS drinking water contamination was found near military bases, linked to chemicals found in firefighting foam.

Westfield is the only western Massachusetts city to make the list. Westfield residents there have been concerned about their water supply for years, especially near Barnes Air National Guard base.

If the funding is approved, Governor Baker and environmental officials plan to use it to improve the water quality in areas of the state that need it most.