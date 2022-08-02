BOSTON (WWLP) – The tragic death of Amanda Plasse has finally sparked change on Beacon Hill.

Over a decade ago, Amanda Plasse was murdered in her Chicopee apartment and on Sunday night, a bill named in her honor passed the legislature. Plasse’s homicide went unsolved for two years until Dennis Rosa-Roman was arrested. He was convicted of murder in 2016 and sentenced to life in prison.

Close to two years after Plasse was murdered, it was made public that two Chicopee Police officers took photographs with their personal cell phones of the crime scene. They then sent these pictures to fellow officers, and one even showed photographs to coaches at a youth football game.

Amanda’s bill prohibits first responders from taking or sending pictures of crime victims, outside of their official duties, without consent. The bill also makes the offense punishable by a year in jail or $2,000 fine.

The bill was originally filed by Representative Joseph Wagner of Chicopee eight years ago and has been refiled every session since. From that tragedy will come a good piece of law, that will help other families who have family members who are victims of serious crimes.

Bill H.1917: taking or transmitting images of crime victims by first responders. Action Due: Thursday, August 11.

The bill exempts officers who are wearing body cameras or those taking photos for evidence. Its purpose is so that what happened to Amanda does not happen to another victim of crime. The bill is now on the Governor’s desk for signature.