Bill passed will prevent potential egg, pork shortage in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers have passed a bill that prevents the state from facing a massive egg, poultry and pork shortage.

We were just two weeks away from paying an enormous amount of money for basic items at the grocery store. However, lawmakers met to pass a bill that prevents major issues in our supply chain.

Back in 2016, Massachusetts voters approved a ballot question that requires egg laying hens to have at least 1.5 square feet of floor space per bird. The question also prohibited the sale of eggs produced by hens in smaller enclosures, regardless of whether they are in Massachusetts or from another state.

Those new provisions were scheduled to start on January 1st of 2022 but thanks to a conference committee report released Monday, the changes will be delayed. Governor Baker has been putting pressure on the legislature to pass this bill and prevent supply chain issues across the Commonwealth.

This is ‘egg’-cellent news for shoppers all across the Commonwealth. However, these changes could come at a later date but the delay will give farmers enough time to prepare. Governor Baker is hoping to see the conference committee report reach his desk by the end of the day Monday.