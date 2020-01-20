Bill proposed in MA would make miniature liquor bottles redeemable

BOSTON (WWLP) – A bill being considered by the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities, and Energy this week would make miniature liquor bottles redeemable for 5 cents.

Hearing // Recycling, Nuclear Power, & Miscellaneous Hearing January 22, 2020, 11 a.m. at the Boston State House.

Under the bill, anything 100ml or less would be added to the state’s 5-cent deposit container law.

Supporters of the proposal say the change will hopefully encourage people to pick up discarded nips.

To sign the petition and join supporters of H2881 click here.

