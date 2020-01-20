BOSTON (WWLP) – A bill being considered by the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities, and Energy this week would make miniature liquor bottles redeemable for 5 cents.
Hearing // Recycling, Nuclear Power, & Miscellaneous Hearing January 22, 2020, 11 a.m. at the Boston State House.
Under the bill, anything 100ml or less would be added to the state’s 5-cent deposit container law.
Supporters of the proposal say the change will hopefully encourage people to pick up discarded nips.
To sign the petition and join supporters of H2881 click here.
- Hundreds of nip bottles found along western Massachusetts roads
- Empty nip bottles littering Massachusetts streets
- Proposed bill would allow a 5-cent deposit on nip bottles
Latest News:
- Bill proposed in MA would make miniature liquor bottles redeemable
- Otis Ridge busy with long holiday weekend skiers
- 20 places opening in western Massachusetts in 2020
- Sun reflecting off snow can cause snow blindness
- Lebron James spotted in Springfield watching son play basketball
Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.