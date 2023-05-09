SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new proposal on Beacon Hill could impact how much you pay in auto insurance.

One of the biggest factors in determining your rate is your zip code but this bill in the Senate hopes to lessen the impact. The bill would change that rating formula to give no more than 75 percent weight in your area and 25 percent weight to the statewide average. The model is similar to Connecticut’s insurance rating territory policy.

However Jack Dowd with the Dowd Insurance Agencies said there’s an important reason why people in Longmeadow pay a different rate than in South Boston.

“It’s not always about how you and how you drive. It’s about other people driving too. You can’t control how other people drive and if your car is parked in a certain area that’s where it’s always parked. You’re going to be more likely to get into a fender bender,” said Dowd.

During a joint committee on finance, Senator Pavel Payano said the bill is aimed at lessening the burden on urban areas, lowering the impact on people of color.