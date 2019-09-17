Bill to end use of public funds for sexual harassment settlements

BOSTON (WWLP) – Northampton State Senator Jo Comerford filed the legislation to prevent taxpayers from having to foot the bill to cover up the wrong doings of government officials.

Senator Comerford was joined by Representatives Domb and Blais at today’s Judiciary Committee hearing.

They all testified in favor of the bill, saying they believe public funds, which the taxpayers contribute to should not be used to settle legal matters like assault or sexual harassment.

“I believe that as a steward of public funds, as Representative Blais said today, my job is to make sure that public funds go to the public good not to bail out someone who is found guilty of sexual abuse or assault,” Senator Comerford said.

The bill states that if someone can’t afford to pay out their settlement, the state can step in but that person is responsible for reimbursing the state, even if that means withholding their wages.

What lawmakers hope to accomplish with this bill is to make sure that the person responsible is paying for their actions, rather than putting that burden on the state.