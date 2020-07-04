Bill to improve cell phone service in western Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – State senators have been debating two huge spending bills, one of which is known as the Government Bond Bill.

The bill would direct $10 million to improving cell phone service in rural areas.

Residents who live in the parts of western Massachusetts without cell phone service could benefit the most. Residents in the eastern part of the state, don’t often have to deal with dropped calls or little cell service but Pittsfield State Senator Adam Hinds told 22News, that’s an issue that his constituents worry about on a daily basis.

“If you’re on the side of the road in an area and say you’ve been in an accident, god forbid and you need to make a phone call and suddenly you can’t, it’s a real issue, we have houses that don’t have cell phone coverage,” Senator Hinds said.

Yesterday state senators also passed a supplemental budget, a $1.1 billion spending bill which covers the costs related to Covid-19. That money will be given to child care centers, emergency workers, and small businesses.

The good news, is that a majority if not all of the funding in the supplemental budget will be reimbursed by the federal government.