BOSTON (WWLP) – The end of session is quickly approaching and bills are making their way to the Governor’s desk.

On Monday, the Senate enacted the CROWN Act, sending the bill to Governor Baker for signature. The CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, passed in both the House and Senate in March.

The bill aims to curb discrimination by defining what natural hairstyles are and prohibiting discrimination of those hairstyles. It prohibits discrimination in places of work, in schools, at school-related activities, in advertising and in public places. Common protective hairstyles include braids, locks and twists.

“I think that we have to respect the fact that people wear their hair different ways culturally and we have to in the Commonwealth be able to embrace that diversity,” said Springfield Senator Adam Gomez.

The legislation was inspired in part by two black teenagers from Malden, Massachusetts who were punished by their school and barred from extracurricular activities for wearing their hair in braids. The school reversed their policy once the story gained national attention.

Massachusetts will soon join 17 other states that have passed similar legislation. The Governor now has ten days to sign the legislation, send it back with amendments or veto it.