Bill will allow early mail-in voting as date of local elections move

BOSTON (WWLP) — Governor Baker signed a bill to move the date of local elections in Massachusetts.



Four seats in the legislature here at the statehouse remain empty and now several communities across the commonwealth including, Westfield, will have to wait until May 19 to fill them.

Originally, the elections were scheduled for March 31 but the new law allows cities and towns to reschedule them due to the ongoing public health crisis.

The ballots for those elections have already been printed, and will still be used at polling places in May. Voters who have already cast absentee ballots will not need to vote again.

The bill also allows for early voting by mail and unlike absentee voting, early voting requires no excuse. Voters are able to submit a written request for an early ballot to their local election office and will receive that ballot by mail.

Right now Westfield is the only community in western Massachusetts with a local election coming up. The candidates vying for that empty senate seat are John Velis, a democrat and John Cain, a republican.