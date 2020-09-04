Billboards to salute home care workers

BOSTON (SHNS) – To raise awareness for home care workers and the issues they face during the pandemic, Gov. Charlie Baker and the union representing workers in the industry announced that Sept. 4 will mark “Home Care Day.”

There are over 100,000 home care workers caring for seniors and people with disabilities across the state, according to 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East. And nationwide, 87 percent of home care workers are women and more than half are women of color.

Baker said in a statement that he signed the proclamation to highlight the role the workers play in health care and the diversity of the profession. The union also launched an advertising effort with 13 billboards in cities like Boston, Worcester, and Springfield to highlight Black home care workers in health care.

“The racial and social inequities facing home care workers are not new, but they have been further exacerbated due to the ongoing pandemic,” said Tim Foley, executive vice president of 1199SEIU. “We hope these billboards let home care workers know they are valued by so many families across the Commonwealth and push elected leaders to invest in the workforce.”

The union represents over 70,000 health care workers in Massachusetts and over 450,000 across the East Coast.