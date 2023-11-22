BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–This week a set of bills were heard by the state legislature that would expand abortion access in the state.

In the last two terms, abortion legislation has gained traction on Beacon Hill, and now advocates are pushing for further access. Even though Massachusetts ranks high when it comes to abortion access, advocates believe there is still plenty of progress to be made. The proposals would allow someone younger than 16 to receive an abortion without first getting parental consent – or a judge’s consent.

“Young people who are pregnant, 13 year olds, 14 years old, however old they are, can literally make every other decision about their pregnancy, what sort of medication they have, where a birth would be, who provides their care, all of the other decisions about that pregnancy, with the sole exception of the decision to terminate it,” said State Senator Becca Rausch.

Crisis pregnancy centers are also subject to change in these bills, they would launch a campaign to educate the public on crisis pregnancy centers.

This past July, Easthampton passed a controversial ordinance related to crisis pregnancy centers which was vetoed by East Hampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle.

The Massachusetts Family Institute said in a statement:

“This bill is an attempt to censor care providers simply for saying things about abortion that the state government disagrees with. If this bill becomes law, MFI and our allies are prepared to vigorously defend the free speech of pregnancy resource centers in court and safeguard the important care they provide for women and children in need.” President, Massachusetts Family Institute

The bill also requires that an ultrasound technician work under the supervision of a licensed clinician to make sure women are getting proper care.

Even though abortion access has been a priority in recent years, there has been no indication that further legislation like this one will be taken on