BOSTON (WWLP) – Technology is advancing everyday, including the use of artificial intelligence.

Government is not exactly known for being able to keep up with emerging technology, but a few bills on Beacon Hill are attempting to initiate a response. There are several bills in front of the Joint Committee on Advanced Information Technology, the Internet and Cyber security.

One bill is by Representative Sean Garbally and Senator Jason Lewis. This bill would set up a commission to study how government is using AI for decision making. Now, the set of bills would have the commission gather all the AI technology being used in state government and make it public. The commission would also go to the legislature with recommendations on regulations.

Senator Lewis said in a statement, “AI automation and algorithms have also been used for automated decision-making by government entities for years without legal regulations. I filed S.33 to create a commission that would study government use of automated decision making to enable us to better understand how we currently use AI, automation and algorithms and to identify recommendations on how to use new technologies in a way that prioritizes transparency and equity.”

During a public hearing, many people testified on AI bills in front of the committee, and mentioned their concerns about AI being biased and how that could affect real world outcomes. AI could be bias because it uses historical data to make decisions. This could unintentionally cause unfair outcomes.

Bills to create a commission to study AI have been filed in the past two sessions, but they have never made it out of committee. Massachusetts wouldn’t be the first state to try this, Alabama, New York and Vermont already have similar commissions.