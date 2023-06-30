BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts has the lowest rate of consumers returning bottles and cans for their deposit out of the ten states with redemption laws.

A lot has changed in the past 40 years, but something that has stayed the same is the 5 cent bottle deposit. Advocates on Beacon Hill are looking to update the law, but it does have some push back.

Bills in front of the Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy committee would increase the bottle deposit from 5 to 10 cents, make redeeming deposits easier, and cover more kinds of containers. The current 5 cent deposit only applies to carbonated soft drinks, beer, malt beverages and sparkling water.

In 1982, many drinks that are now popular weren’t even around. The bills would add a ten cent deposit to water bottles, vitamins drinks, nips and various other drinks.

“If we have a bottle bill that’s expanded to cover these types of containers, and has a deposit that matches the 21st century, we are going to drastically reduce the litter and waste from single use beverage containers, most of which are now plastic,” said MASSPIRG Executive Director Janet Domenitz.

In Representative Marjorie Decker’s and Senator Cindy Creem’s bill, it would also require the state to review deposit and handling fees every three years.

The legislation would also increase the minimum handling fee owed to a dealer by a distributor to 2.75 cents per container, and increase the minimum handling fee owed to a redemption center by a distributor to 3.75 cent per container.

During the testimony this week, the Massachusetts Beverage Association opposed the legislation because they believe there were better ways to fix the problem. Another person testified saying cost to the general public will go up when “producers pass along their handling costs to consumers.”

You may remember this topic from a 2014 ballot question, which voters rejected by a large margin.