Black and Latino Caucus meet with legislative leaders to discuss changes to policing in MA

BOSTON (WWLP) – We’ve seen protests take place across the state calling for some major changes, and the lawmakers advocating for those changes got the chance to speak with the Governor about amending our existing laws.

The Black and Latino Caucus have come up with a 10 step plan that makes changes to outdated policies at all levels of government. At the federal level, they are working with Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley to sign a resolution that condemns police brutality, racial profiling, and excessive use of force.

As for the state level, Springfield State Rep. Carlos Gonzalez wants to adopt limits on police tactics, like choke-holds and he wants to require independent investigations into officer related deaths.

“For too long this issue has been talked about discussed and protests have happened, I think it’s more than appropriate now to make significant changes to address police brutality and excessive force,” Rep. Gonzalez said.

Locally, the group wants to create a civil review board to investigate allegations of abuse within police departments.

Springfield right now, has the community police hearing board, but they are limited to only making recommendations to the commissioner.