Black and Latino Caucus members working to protect minority communities during pandemic

BOSTON (WWLP) – Right now, we are in the middle of the surge of COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth and lawmakers like Springfield State Representative Carols Gonzalez, are doing everything they can to get resources to underserved communities.

Springfield, like many of the cities in Massachusetts, is made up of individuals from different ethnic backgrounds. In order to protect the people in those communities, Massachusetts lawmakers, such as Representative Carlos Gonzalez, are calling for an increase in COVID-19 testing.

Gonzalez told 22News, “There’s a disproportionate amount of folks being tested or not tested I should say and therefore we feel that it’s imperative that we increase testing in communities of color.”

On top of increasing testing, the black and Latino Caucus also wants to change the crisis standard of care in hospitals so that everyone has the same right to life-saving treatment.

The Caucus has sent letters to hospitals across the state showing their concerns, and they have also been brought to the governor’s attention.