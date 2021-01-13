Bloomberg tracker measures vaccine administration by state

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

BOSTON (SHNS) – At nearly 43 percent, Massachusetts on Tuesday ranked ahead of states like Alabama (23.1 percent) and Arkansas (29.4 percent) but behind states like West Virginia (66.6 percent) and Connecticut (60.4 percent) in COVID-19 vaccines administered, according to a Bloomberg tracker.

Across the U.S., 3 doses have been administered for every 100 people, and 36 percent of shots distributed to states have been administered, Bloomberg reported, describing “uneven progress toward herd immunity.”

For Massachusetts, the tracker estimated about 204,000 doses administered out of just over 476,000 doses received. The tracker also measures vaccine administration by country.