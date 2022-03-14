BOSTON (SHNS) – The Massachusetts Biotechnology Council is pushing back against a new state report measuring health care spending in 2020, saying it does not account for the money saved “because of prescription drug uptake and adherence.”

The Center for Health Information and Analysis on Monday released a report that found health care expenditures in Massachusetts — which typically grow each year — dropped 2.4 percent in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. While spending on hospital inpatient and outpatient services and physician services declined from 2019 to 2020, CHIA found that prescription drug spending grew 7.7 percent after considering rebates and said the growth likely involved “policy changes at the state and federal level due to COVID-19, such as the implementation of 90-day drug supplies and increased use of telehealth.”

MassBio CEO Joe Boncore on Monday noted the role that prescription drugs play in treating and curing diseases. “In 2020, when people could not or would not visit their doctors for regular or preventative care, the one constant that kept them healthy and out of the hospital was their continued ability to access the medicines they needed to keep them healthy,” Boncore, a former state senator, said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, this report does not measure healthcare spending that is saved because of prescription drug uptake and adherence. What we do know is that CHIA’s prescription drug expenditure growth data, net of rebates, is way out of line with the national data where net prescription drug spending only increased 3% during the same time period.”

Boncore said CHIA did not include data around average rebate levels across payers, including MassHealth, though such figures had been in previous reports. He said leaving out that data “seems counterintuitive and counterproductive.” Last year, while still a senator, Boncore filed a MassBio-backed drug pricing transparency bill (S 736) that would require manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers to testify at the Health Policy Commissions’s annual cost trend hearing and hold PBMs accountable for significant price increases.