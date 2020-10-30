Boston city workers get paid time for testing

A passer-by walks past a store closing sign, right, in the window of a department store, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Boston. Americans may feel whiplashed by a report Thursday, Oct. 29, on the economy’s growth this summer, when an explosive rebound followed an epic collapse. The government will likely estimate that the economy grew faster on an annualized basis last quarter than in any such period since record-keeping began in 1947.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (SHNS) – The city of Boston will now offer its employees one paid hour every 14 days so they can get tested for COVID-19 during work hours without using sick or personal time, Mayor Martin Walsh announced Thursday.

The city also launched a “Get The Test Boston” pledge, in which local employers — including the Boston Red Sox, Boston Main Streets, Rapid7, UNITE HERE Local 26 and Wayfair — commit to make sure their employees know when and how to get tested.

Walsh said that rising case numbers and other public health data make clear that more residents need to get tested for the coronavirus.

“We are entering a critical time in this pandemic, and everyone who does their part will save lives, and make a difference,” he said. “I’d like to thank the companies who have already signed onto the testing pledge, and I encourage every resident in our city to look at the resources we have available, and seriously consider getting tested to protect themselves and their communities as we work to stop the further spread of COVID-19.”