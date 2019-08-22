Boston Common photo exhibit features powerful message about overcoming adversity

BOSTON (WWLP) – A bigger-than life-size photo-documentary project is providing inspiration on the Boston Common.

The Uncornered Photo Project features people who didn’t let life hardships impact their future success.

The powerful black and white imagery can be found in the heart of the city, in the Boston Common, the city’s oldest park and a popular tourist destination.

The photographic portraits stand about 10 feet tall and feature public figures, athletes, business leaders, celebrities, and former gang members all of whom hail from the streets of Boston.

Each portrait features a short inspirational quote about how they became “Uncornered.”

“I just thought it was terrific public art, and you know the diversity of the people here and their experiences and how they changed their lives is really wonderful,” one spectator said.

Photographer John Huet chose to display the photographs to raise awareness about the cycle of poverty and street violence that can take over a young persons’ life.

“Boston Uncornered” is meant to show that even though you may feel backed into a corner there are resources available to help you better your life.

To read some of those inspirational stories and learn more about the Uncornered Project check here!