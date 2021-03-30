Boston expanding rent relief with fed money

BOSTON (SHNS) – The city of Boston will make $50 million in federal money available to help its residents pay rent and otherwise remain in their housing through the Rental Relief Fund created last April, acting mayor Kim Janey announced Tuesday.

Describing the Center for Disease Control’s decision to extend its eviction moratorium through June 30 as “a lifeline for families struggling to recover financially,” Janey said many families in Boston “will still need help with housing costs to get through this pandemic.”

In addition to rent payment assistance, the money can also be used to help pay for utilities, including internet access, and moving costs including first and last month’s rent and security deposits, she said.

Total financial assistance for each household cannot exceed $15,000 in a 12-month period, according to the city, and qualifying tenants must be Boston renters who have been financially impacted by COVID-19, are not full-time students, earn less than 80 percent of the area median income and certify they do not receive a rental subsidy or have funds to meet their needs.