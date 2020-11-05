Boston mobile testing sites running through Nov. 14

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Two mobile testing sites will operate in Boston, offering free tests to the public regardless of symptoms through Saturday, Nov. 14, Mayor Martin Walsh announced Wednesday.

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center will continue to operate in Central Square Park, while Whittier Street Health Center will operate the city’s second mobile testing site at the Jubilee Christian Church in Mattapan.

Individuals are asked to register by phone — 617-568-4500 for the East Boston location, 617-858-2406 for the Mattapan location — but do not need to show COVID-19 symptoms to receive a test at no cost.

“As we see an increase in COVID-19 activity, it is vital that we continue to ensure access to testing, especially in neighborhoods and communities where there’s a greater positivity rate,” Walsh said in a press release. “And, in addition to the City of Boston providing availability, I need every Bostonian to get tested, even if they aren’t showing symptoms, so individuals can protect their health and the City can be guided by accurate public health data.”