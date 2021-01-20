Boston Police seen with riot gear on Inauguration Day in anticipation of protests

BOSTON (WWLP) – On this Inauguration Day, there’s been concern that political protests would break out at state capitols across the country.

There was heavy police presence across the city, and the biggest change was that many of those officers are now carrying riot gear. Even though there is still no threat to public safety in Massachusetts, officers from the State Police, Boston Police, and Statehouse security say they are prepared for the worst.

At the Statehouse, Boston Police officers have blocked off an area right in front of the building that’s typically used for protests, a move that they hope will deter people from gathering. Many of the entrances to the statehouse have been blocked off and police officers can be seen roaming the grounds.

After sending 500 National Guard members to help with the Inauguration in D.C., Gov. Baker has put 500 more on standby in the Commonwealth.

So far, none of these security measures have been needed because there is still no threat of violence but state leaders say they are doing all of this out of an abundance of caution.