Boston Pops concert not happening this summer on Nantucket

BOSTON (SHNS) – Major events are suddenly back, as is evidenced by full houses at Fenway Park and TD Garden, but the annual outdoor Boston Pops concert on the island of Nantucket will not occur this summer.

Gary Shaw, president, and CEO of Nantucket Cottage, broke the news Thursday, saying it would have been the 25th anniversary of The Boston Pops on Nantucket in support of the hospital.

“While we hoped to bring this event back to Nantucket this summer, after consulting with the Town we have made the difficult decision to postpone celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Pops to 2022,” Shaw said in a statement.

“All of the Island’s resources are stretched while we are re-adjusting to a post-COVID world. It has been a difficult 15 months for NCH and the loss of financial support from the Pops presents another real challenge. We are grateful for the support of our donors during this time. We look forward to bringing The Pops back to Nantucket on August 13, 2022, better than ever.”