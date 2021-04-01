Boston positivity rate continues to increase

BOSTON (SHNS) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Boston, with 328 new confirmed cases on Wednesday and another increase in the city’s positive test rate, Acting Mayor Kim Janey said Thursday.

Amid an uptick in transmission statewide, Janey said at a press conference that the city’s positive test rate has jumped from 4.2 percent to 4.8 percent, which “translates into over 216 cases per day.”

Over the past two weeks, the city’s seven-day average of daily new COVID cases has increased 65 percent, according to its online dashboard.

“While we are thankful we are not seeing an increase in hospital activity, we want to prevent that by doing all we can to slow the spread,” Janey said. “As Christians observe Good Friday tomorrow and prepare for Easter Sunday, I want to take a moment to remind everyone that COVID-19 is still with us. Have a talk with your family and set expectations for a safe holiday weekend.”