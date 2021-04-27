Boston reopening differences

A traveler passes a sign recommending practicing social distancing, to limit spread of the coronavirus outbreak, at the nearly passenger-less JetBlue terminal at Logan Airport in Boston, Friday, May 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Gov. Charlie Baker announced a timeline for further statewide reopening steps Tuesday and set the target date for a full reopening of the economy and social life for Aug. 1, but Boston Mayor Kim Janey said later Tuesday afternoon that the state’s largest city will be about three weeks behind that schedule.

Boston will align with the state’s new guidelines for masks outdoors this Friday and will go along with the state’s updated guidance for indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas and ballparks — allowing capacity to increase to 25 percent — effective May 10.

But for most other sectors, the city plans to wait three weeks more than the state. “In every aspect of Boston’s reopening, we will take the right measures, at the right time, to protect our people and businesses,” Janey said. “As we look ahead to better days, we must remember that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over. Reopening our economy does not remove our personal and collective responsibility to remain vigilant.”

Instead of being allowed to resume on May 10, road races and large, outdoor organized amateur or professional group athletic events, youth and adult amateur sports tournaments for moderate and high-risk sports, and singing at indoor restaurants and venues must wait until June 1 in Boston.

Bars, wineries, and distilleries will be able to reopen under the same rules as restaurants and street festivals, parades, and agricultural festivals will be allowed at half-capacity in Boston on June 19, rather than May 29.

“If public health metrics support continued safe reopening in Boston, effective August 22, industry restrictions will be lifted, and 100 percent capacity will be allowed for all industries,” Janey’s office said. Boston is also taking a different approach on gathering limits.

Effective Friday, the city will move to the state’s limits of 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors for public events while maintaining the limits of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors for private residences.

Then, on June 19, the city would adopt the limits Baker announced Tuesday: 200 people indoors and 250 people outdoors for public and private gatherings.