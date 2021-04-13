Boston restarting parking enforcement

BOSTON (SHNS) – Parking enforcement will return in Boston next week, bringing an end to a ticket amnesty program the city has offered for health care workers for more than a year. Mayor Kim Janey announced Tuesday that enforcement will return on April 20, including towing of vehicles that are parked during posted street sweeping.

On the same day, the Boston Transportation Department will halt its program allowing health care workers to have parking tickets — excluding public safety violations — dismissed upon appeal if the incident occurred while they were working.

“We are grateful that the City of Boston was able to provide extra support to residents and healthcare workers during this unprecedented time,” Boston Transportation Commissioner Greg Rooney said in a statement. “Residents should be advised that we are beginning to return to normal operations and they should follow all posted parking regulations.”

While most enforcement will resume, Boston residents who have residential parking stickers will still be allowed to park at meters in their neighborhoods without following time limits or paying. Ticketing for expired disability placards or plates will resume on May 31. Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Everett and Somerville will continue to offer essential workers in the metro area a free 90-day pass for Bluebikes, the public bike share system.