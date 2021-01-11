Boston schools eye March return to classrooms

Boston Statehouse

by: Katie Lannan, SHNS

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

BOSTON (SHNS) – Boston Public Schools officials on Monday announced a revised timeline for repopulating the district’s classrooms with students whose families have opted into a hybrid learning model.

It starts with a Feb. 1 return for students qualified as high-priority for in-person learning.

Under the tentative timeline, students in kindergarten through third grade would come back in two cohorts on March 1 and March 4, fourth through eighth graders on March 15 and 18, and high schoolers on March 29 and April 1.

That timeline means that for many students who do opt for in-person learning, it will have been about a year since they were in the classroom.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today