Boston schools eye March return to classrooms

BOSTON (SHNS) – Boston Public Schools officials on Monday announced a revised timeline for repopulating the district’s classrooms with students whose families have opted into a hybrid learning model.

It starts with a Feb. 1 return for students qualified as high-priority for in-person learning.

Under the tentative timeline, students in kindergarten through third grade would come back in two cohorts on March 1 and March 4, fourth through eighth graders on March 15 and 18, and high schoolers on March 29 and April 1.

That timeline means that for many students who do opt for in-person learning, it will have been about a year since they were in the classroom.