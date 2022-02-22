BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State House is open to the public once again.

It was an exciting day at the State House Tuesday. Court officers were checking vaccine cards and negative tests all day long outside the Ashburton Park entrance of the building.

The Massachusetts State House was closed back in March of 2020 to help curb the spread of COVID-19. The building remained closed to the public for close to two years, that was until Tuesday. Visitors were let into the gold domed building and they spent the day taking in the sights.

“A lot of cool statues and portraits to come and see,” said Exekiel Telemaco.

Many lawmakers also returned to the State House Tuesday including Pittsfield State Senator Adam Hinds, “There’s a lot of energy, people are excited to be back in person, excited to be back with each other, doing the work, and so we’re trying to get back to business as usual.”

Most legislative hearings will still take place virtually, lawmakers have the option to participate remotely. However, now that the building is open, constituents can set up a time to meet with their lawmakers at the State Capitol.

If you are planning a trip to the State House, you will need to bring your mask, your vaccine card, or a negative test that’s no more than two-days-old.