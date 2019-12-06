Boston Statehouse looking to increase transportation in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – Everyday residents across the Commonwealth struggle to find transportation.

Whether it’s to work, school or even the grocery store, Massachusetts residents say they don’t always have access to public transportation which is an issue that lawmakers are hoping to address this session.

Senate Bill 21-06 aims to enhance and expand Massachusetts transportation services by adding things like bus routes and rail service.

What lawmakers found when working on this bill was that many low-income residents don’t have access to public transportation. This prevents them in some cases from being able to feed their families or get to the doctor.

Our public transportation system right now is really struggling to do its job and it’s old, even our highway infrastructure needs work.

The bill seeks to distribute funds from a program that was proposed by the Governor called TCI or Transportation Climate Initiative.

This would make sure that all Massachusetts communities, regardless of their location offer residents affordable and accessible transportation options.

The bill still sits in the transportation committee.