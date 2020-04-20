Boston streets quiet as Patriots’ Day cancelled

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is Patriots’ Day and the city of Boston looks a little different this year.

The streets are quiet, and the Boston Common which is usually very busy on Patriots Day or Marathon Monday was virtually empty.

Each year over 30,000 runners, wheelchair racers and hand cyclists gather at the starting line in Hopkington to make the 26.2-mile trek to Boston.

The Boston Marathon is one of the world’s most prestigious road races, but this year due to coronavirus concerns, the race was one of the first public events to be canceled.

Normally on Patriots Day the Boston Common and the Public Garden are filled with spectators and runners all excited to celebrate this Massachusetts holiday, but today, things look a little different.

The Common, which would typically be used as a holding place for runners and their families is now empty as the state works to contain the coronavirus.

Participants who signed up for the race will still get the chance to run, just a few months later than expected. Public officials have set a new date for the Marathon which will now take place on September 14th.