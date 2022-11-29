BOSTON (SHNS) – President Joe Biden is becoming something of a regular in Massachusetts.

The White House announced Tuesday morning that Biden will be in Boston on Friday to participate in a reception for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. No location was given for the event, but the White House said additional details will follow.

Biden was just in Massachusetts, spending last Tuesday night through Sunday on Nantucket to celebrate Thanksgiving with his extended family. The president made a full-day swing through Boston in September, touting the recent federal infrastructure law at Logan International Airport and then giving a speech on his “cancer moonshot” at the John F. Kennedy Library in Dorchester. He was in Somerset in July to highlight the environmental and economic promise of offshore wind.

The president’s stop in Boston on Friday will coincide with a visit from British royals; Prince William and Princess Kate will be in town starting Wednesday and on Friday will participate in the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards at MGM Music Hall near Fenway Park.