Boston, Worcester in-person waiver requests approved

BOSTON (SHNS) – State education officials received 74 requests for waivers from its requirement to begin full, in-person elementary school and approved the bulk of them.

Of the waiver requests filed before a March 22 deadline, six were denied because they wanted to continue hybrid for the remainder of the year or keep a fully remote day.

Education officials gave a green light Wednesday afternoon to Boston’s request to delay K-8 in-person learning until April 26, and to Worcester’s request for a delay until May 3. Among the other 58 approved requests, 26 are to delay Grade 5 reopening because the grade is in the middle school configuration in the district.

Thirty-two were approved to return incrementally because they have been fully remote the entire year. A state education office spokeswoman said the 32 districts will return to a hybrid mode by April 5, then return fully in person either by April 12, April 26, or no later than May 3.

Some other waiver requests remain under review. Fall River, Lawrence and New Bedford did not request waivers.