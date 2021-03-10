BPS opening vaccine clinic Sunday

BOSTON (SHNS) – Boston Public Schools on Wednesday announced plans to open a vaccine clinic for its educators, bus drivers and monitors, administrators, employees, and contractors this Sunday, March 14, at the Boston Centers for Youth and Families Gallivan Community Center.

The clinic, which the district said is the first of two BPS-only sites, will offer about 200 appointments per day and will be open Sundays through Thursdays for a period of two weeks. After 21 days, it will reopen to provide second doses.

BPS staff and contractors will be able to sign up for appointments starting Thursday by visiting a district website and entering their credentials.

“As we near the first anniversary of last year’s school closure, the opening of our first clinic to administer vaccines to our workers is a monumental milestone in our battle against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Superintendent Brenda Casellius said in a statement.

BPS also has reserved appointment slots available at existing Boston vaccine clinics.