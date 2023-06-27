BOSTON (SHNS) – As it closes out what could be another record-setting year, the Massachusetts Lottery got some stability at the top Tuesday when Mark William Bracken had his title shortened to simply executive director after holding the job for more than a year on an interim basis.

Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, who oversees the Lottery, made the announcement Tuesday during a meeting of the Lottery Commission’s Compensation Committee. A Quincy native, Bracken has worked in the Treasury since 2011 and held positions as assistant treasurer and director of the state’s Unclaimed Property Division. The Compensation Committee also recommended that Bracken’s salary be increased from $204,000 to $220,000, retroactive to April 1.

Bracken has been running the Lottery since former Executive Director Michael Sweeney stepped down in March 2022. Sweeney had also served as interim director prior to being promoted.

“Mark has done a superlative job meeting the mission of the Lottery that serves all 351 communities across the state. Having worked with Mark for some time now and in many capacities, I can share with you he does a fantastic job digging in, fully immersing himself and understanding the work and, very importantly in a large organization, building consensus even around touchy issues,” Goldberg said. “Mark is always thinking about the Lottery, almost too much so. He eats and he breaths it now, but we like that. He is creative, extraordinarily hard-working and he just gets it.”

State law requires Goldberg to appoint the Lottery’s executive director “subject to the approval of the governor.” The treasurer said Tuesday that she informed Gov. Maura Healey of her choice late last week.

“She was very happy to hear the news. Mark had attended a meeting with her a few weeks ago and I think that she saw exactly what we see all the time,” Goldberg said.

With Bracken at the helm for the last few months of last fiscal year, the Lottery in fiscal 2022 set all-time highs for revenue, prizes paid out and commissions or bonuses paid to retailers, and came within shouting distance of topping its profit record.

Through 11 months of fiscal 2023, Bracken’s first full budget year overseeing the Lottery, sales are up more than 4 percent and have exceeded $6 billion for the first time, and the agency is running $71.9 million ahead of last year’s profit pace with the chance to surpass the record $1.112 billion profit turned in fiscal 2021.

“I think it’s a very good move and I think Director Bracken will continue the record of success that he’s already built,” Comptroller William McNamara, who serves on the Lottery Commission, said. “I mean, this was as an interim director so imagine, now that he’s going to be permanent, what will get done.”

During the Compensation Committee meeting Tuesday morning, Bracken ticked through issues and projects that have occupied his time atop the Lottery’s organizational chart. He said he has “had a busy year working with and lobbying legislative and executive partners for increased funding” for the Lottery and said the results of his efforts “may be the most important thing I did over this past year.”

“First, I was able to secure almost $75 million in capital funding, one of the largest funding appropriations ever secured by the Lottery. This funding will allow us to purchase hundreds of instant ticket vending machines, update our agent terminals and set the Lottery app for future success by continuing to move the Lottery online and into the cloud. I also have a certain level of optimism when it comes to our annual budget, which is currently in conference committee on Beacon Hill. The governor, the House and the Senate have all included more than $7.2 million in increased funding for our general admin budget. This is the single largest increase in general operating funds ever proposed for the Lottery. Additionally, and again being optimistic, the governor and the House both included an additional $4.5 million in our marketing budget, doubling what we currently have. While the Senate did not include these funds in their budget, we hope this will work itself out in conference.”

Walking into the job 15 months ago, Bracken said, two things quickly became apparent: “leadership, management and oversight responsibilities when not correctly distributed amongst our vast departmental structure and the Lottery was understaffed.”

Implementing a new management organizational structure that more than doubled the number of C-suite positions was one of Bracken’s first changes. He said he also took action to address the Lottery’s “history of leaving positions vacant for three to nine months, at minimum, before posting the position.”

“This was not an appropriate workforce strategy and left our management team feeling unsupported, and it frustrated our employees and colleagues as they were forced to pick up additional responsibilities, when in many instances they did not have the bandwidth to do so,” Bracken said.

Since he took over in March 2020, Lottery staffing is up more than 6 percent, he said.

Bracken also highlighted the Lottery’s launch this year of a $50 scratch ticket, which he said has been a “resounding success.”

“When I first started, knowing that this price point was launched in other states, one of my first questions was ‘Why haven’t we?’ Within my first three weeks, the decision was made, we would launch a $50 ticket. As the first few months went by and it became apparent that the legalization of online sports wagering was going to be a reality, we decided to position the launch of this ticket in February as our counterresponse to sports betting,” he said.

Since February, the Lottery has sold more than $520 million worth of the $50 tickets, which Bracken said makes it “the best-selling instant ticket in the history of all lotteries in the United States.”

“I can tell you, it is the talk of the lottery industry, and it has put us back on top as the leader of instant ticket development,” he said.

Bracken also gave kudos Tuesday to Lottery employees and said that he is only as good as the team he has working with him.

“There are a lot of things that I will say I have done, but there is very little that I do on my own,” he said. “It is a team effort.”

Before joining the Treasury, Bracken served a term as executive secretary of the Board of Appeals on Motor Vehicle Liability, Bonds and Policies during the Patrick administration and worked six years as a policy analyst for the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Financial Services. He has also served as president of the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators. Bracken holds degrees from Suffolk University Law School and Saint Anselm College.