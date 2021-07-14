Breakthrough COVID-19 cases trigger free testing in Provincetown

BOSTON (SHNS) – Cape Cod officials on Wednesday expanded access to free, walk-up COVID-19 testing in Provincetown through Monday in the wake of breakthrough infections reported among fully vaccinated residents and visitors there.

Mobile COVID-19 testing will be available without an appointment and free of charge at the Veterans Memorial Community Center parking lot Thursday through Monday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, officials including Sen. Julian Cyr and Rep. Sarah Peake said. The mobile unit was put into service in Provincetown on Wednesday.

Officials did not say how many recent infections have been recorded in the popular Cape Cod tourist community to have prompted the additional testing unit, but said, “overwhelmingly, the affected individuals have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.” Across Massachusetts, there have been 4,450 “breakthrough” cases of COVID-19 among residents fully vaccinated against the disease, state officials said.

“The moderate intensity of symptoms indicates that the vaccines are working as predicted,” the officials said. “Health officials expect to continue to see a low level of positive cases through the summer in a community such as Provincetown with a seasonal population of approximately 60,000. As we enter a new phase of living with the virus, vaccination remains our strongest defense in preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.”

Though Provincetown has a 114 percent vaccination rate — Cyr’s office said more people listed the town as their residence when receiving the vaccine than were counted as residents in the last census, a mobile COVID-19 vaccination team will be giving shots at the Municipal Parking Lot/Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority Bus stop between Lopes Square and Ryder Street Extension on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.