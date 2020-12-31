Brewery: Stop indoor dining

BOSTON (SHNS) – A Boston brewery has decided to limit its business to delivery and to-go sales only for the next two months and said the city and state should require all restaurants to do the same.

Dorchester Brewing Company announced this week that it is trimming its hours and closing its taproom from Jan. 1 through March 1 but will stay open to sell its beer, wine, cider, food from M&M BBQ and merchandise, and to deliver beer at least one day a week.

“Based on what we have seen over the last few weeks, we have to do our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep our staff, community and customers safe. We hope this encourages others to do the same including the City and State who should frankly just shut restaurants down at this point,” the brewery wrote on its website this week. “Small businesses and restaurants can not operate in the current climate and with all the appropriate restrictions.”

Under new restrictions imposed by Gov. Baker starting Dec. 26, restaurants and many other businesses must limit their customer capacity to a maximum of 25 percent until at least noon on Jan. 10.