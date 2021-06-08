Bring your masks, vaccine cards if you plan on visiting Cape Cod this summer

This undated photo provided by the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce shows Coast Guard Beach on Cape Cod in Massachusetts. Coast Guard Beach is No. 5 on the list of best beaches for the summer of 2016 compiled by Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach, a professor at Florida International University. (Margo Tabb/Cape Cod […]

BOSTON (WWLP) – Cape Cod is a popular tourist destination, but this summer state leaders are preparing for a record-breaking number of people to visit the Cape and Islands.

We got the chance to speak with Cape Cod state Senator Julian Cyr, and he’s asking anyone who plans to visit the cape and islands to pack three things: Your mask, your vaccine card and your patience.

The first official weekend of summer brought thousands of visitors to Cape Cod, Nantucket and Martha’s Vinyard.

Senator Cyr said the Cape is ready to welcome tourists once again, but anyone who plans to cross over the Bourne or Sagamore bridge should know a few things before they go.

“Most importantly please bring a little kindness and patience with you on vacation because we are just so short staffed that it’s going to take a little bit longer to get that ice cream cone a little longer to get that fish sandwich,” said Sen. Cyr.

As a reminder, the mask mandate has been lifted in Massachusetts, but businesses can still require their customers to wear one.

Some clubs on Cape Cod are also asking residents for proof of vaccination so you should bring your vaccine card if you plan on visiting one of those establishments.