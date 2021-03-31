Brown confirmed for Westborough District Court

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Governor’s Council unanimously confirmed Clerk Magistrate Whitney Brown to a Westborough District Court judgeship Wednesday, and received nominations from Gov. Charlie Baker for a pair of new clerk magistrates in Fitchburg and Worcester.

Brown, who served as Gardner District Court’s top clerk since 2005 and Winchendon District Court’s acting clerk magistrate since 2011, previously worked as first assistant clerk magistrate of the Middlesex Superior Court in Cambridge.

Approval of the two new nominees for lifetime clerk magistrate jobs would keep them in the roles they’re already performing. Carol Vittorioso has been the Fitchburg District Court’s acting clerk magistrate since February 2020, and Brendan Moran has held the same interim position in the Worcester Juvenile Court since January 2017, according to their resumes.

Vittorioso, who was a partner for 25 years in the Leominster general practice firm Vittorioso & Taylor, graduated Holy Cross and New England School of Law — writing in law school about “The Narrowing of First Amendment Protections: States’ Control Over the Adult Entertainment Industry” — and was awarded an honorary degree in 2015 from Fitchburg State University.

Some councilors quiz judicial candidates about the process used by the governor’s office to identify and vet potential judges. They’ll get a rare chance to dig into the topic next month with a former key player in the system.

Vittorioso was co-vice chair of the governor’s Judicial Nominating Commission from 2015-2019, a member of the 2016 panel tasked with supplying nominees for the Supreme Judicial Court after a spate of retirements, and was on a 2017 panel to pick a new chief of the Appeals Court after Chief Justice Scott Kafker was elevated to the SJC.

Moran was a Juvenile Court law clerk in Boston when he departed in 2005 to become an associate at Tattan, Leonard & Murray in Worcester — simultaneously taking on the role of treasurer-bookkeeper for the campaign committee of one of the firm’s partners, future Lt. Gov. Tim Murray.

He held the role with Murray’s campaign until 2008, and made partner in the law firm before leaving in 2010 for the Committee for Public Counsel Services’ Youth Advocacy Division.

Office of Campaign and Political Finance Director Michael Sullivan flagged Moran in September 2012 for “violations” of Section 7 of the campaign finance law, “which prohibits the solicitation or receipt of contributions not raised in accordance with the campaign finance law,” as part of the probe into former Chelsea Housing Authority employees’ fundraising for Murray.

Moran was also an assistant clerk magistrate in Fitchburg, leaving that city’s courthouse in 2017 for his present job. He is a Western New England Law alumnus.

Councilor Paul DePalo will preside over public interviews for both candidates on Wednesday, April 14: Vittorioso at 9:30 a.m., Moran at 11:30 a.m.