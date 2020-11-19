Budd becomes first black woman to preside over Massachusetts SJC

BOSTON (WWLP) – History was made in Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Kimberly Budd will now assume the Chief Justice role, making her the first black woman to ever hold the prestigious position. Budd was nominated by Governor Charlie Baker back in October to fill the seat once held by the late Ralph Gants.

The Governor’s council then spent hours questioning Budd on her stance on issues like healthcare, abortion access, and even the Governor’s stay at home order. Wednesday, councilors voted unanimously to Confirm Budd, making her Baker’s 5th nominee on the court.

Her father is Wayne Budd, was from Springfield and served as the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts from 1989 to 1992. Budd has more than 50 years of experience in the legal field and even has some ties to western Massachusetts.

There are two other nominees that are currently in the interview process with the Governor’s Council. They are Dalila Wendlandt and Serge Georges Jr.

If both are confirmed, that will make seven nominees on the SJC from Gov. Baker.