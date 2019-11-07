Budget bill hangup will run past Veterans Day

BOSTON (SHNS) – The House and Senate aren’t done closing the books on the budget year that ended in June, but Senate Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues is done talking about it.

The House and Senate on Thursday broke for another weekend without taking action on a more than $700 million budget bill to close out the fiscal year that ended June 30, authorize chunks of popular one-time spending, shore up state reserves, and pay bills left over from fiscal 2019.

“What’s up with the supp? That’s a good question,” Rodrigues told the News Service as he left the Senate’s session early Thursday afternoon. As he walked down the hallway, he made clear that he did not want to discuss the overdue budget bill, which seems to be cutting into time that could be spent on other issues.

“I have no comment on the supp. We just did a great bill on OCPF and that’s what we should be talking about,” he said, referring to a bill changing campaign finance reporting intervals that the Senate passed Thursday.

The only other things the chairman would say while a reporter asked questions as he continued walking were “nada” and then “OK, have a good one.”

Among the spending proposed in the supplemental budget is a $50 million outlay for the MBTA, an additional $17 million in local scholarships, nearly $2 million additional for special education circuit breaker costs, $2.4 million for regional school transit and $2 million more for transportation costs for homeless students.

Rodrigues, who said last Thursday he was “constantly communicating with the House chair,” would not say whether the two branches are still in contact over the bill, which must be enacted before money can flow to programs lawmakers have prioritized.

“I understand that they are talking and that there is progress,” Senate President Karen Spilka told the News Service shortly thereafter. Asked when she expects the Legislature to finish work on the bill, the president said, “Hopefully as soon as it’s ready.”

Both branches passed bills last month (H 4132/S 2386) to wrap up fiscal year 2019 budget management. The Senate acted second, meaning the next step appears to be the House’s. But the procedure the Senate used to advance the bill that had come over from the House put the two branches at loggerheads and appears to have added to delays on an already late-arriving bill.

In each of the last two years, Massachusetts was the last Legislature in the country to pass its annual budget, and now the Legislature has blown by the Oct. 31 deadline for the state comptroller to file the state’s annual Statutory Basis Financial Report. Whenever it gets done, this year’s close-out bill will be finalized later than any year since at least 1995.

Comptroller Andrew Maylor told lawmakers last week that his office projects the state will miss out on $500,000 in interest on expected stabilization fund deposits if he is not able to file the SBFR — which he said would take his office 14 days to prepare once a budgt bill is signed — by Nov. 15. For each day after Nov. 15 that the filing is delayed, he said, the state will effectively forfeit an additional $30,000.

“Of course there is concern and we need to put 2019 behind us,” Spilka said Thursday when asked if she was concerned about the interest revenues the state is missing out on. “That’s why I believe the two chairs are working hard at this and they’re trying to finalize the bill.”

The next opportunity the House and Senate will have to finalize the supplemental budget is Tuesday, Nov. 12. It remains unclear whether Rodrigues and House Ways and Means Chairman Aaron Michlewitz are negotiating a compromise bill that could pass in both branches, or if they are still working out or hung up over the procedural issues necessary to send the differing bills to a conference committee, as is the custom.

If the bill goes to conference — Rodrigues said last week that it “hopefully” will — final passage would likely be delayed even longer.