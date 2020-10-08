Budget managers still sizing up depth of problems

BOSTON (SHNS) – There is no doubt that Massachusetts will have a budget hole to dig itself out of, but state budget overseers still have plenty of work to do to determine how deep that hole will be and what the best strategies are for climbing out of it.

Wednesday’s hearing with economic experts was meant to give the three chief budget managers — Ways and Means Committee chairmen Rep. Aaron Michlewitz and Sen. Michael Rodrigues, and Secretary of Administration and Finance Michael Heffernan — another chance to get their arms around the scope of the state’s budget problems and to set them on a path towards budgeting in a time of widespread uncertainty.

They heard a wide range of forecasts for the expected revenue decline in fiscal year 2021 — generally in the $2 billion to $5 billion range. The nearly four-hour hearing set the table for difficult decisions on Beacon Hill around the possibilities of raising taxes, slashing state spending and tapping into the state’s reserve account to plug the gap — and revealed a potential rift on taxes between the administration and Legislature.

Though Heffernan, Michlewitz and Rodrigues heard an array of possible outcomes, the Department of Revenue’s projection for fiscal 2021 was perhaps the most meaningful since it represents the current thinking of the executive branch and Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration.

Revenue Commissioner Geoffrey Snyder told budget managers Wednesday morning that DOR now expects fiscal year 2021 tax revenues will total between $25.918 billion and $28.387 billion — between $2.76 billion and $5.23 billion below the assumption agreed to before the pandemic upended the economy.

The range Snyder provided would represent a drop of between 4 percent and 12 percent from final fiscal year 2020 collections of $29.596 billion, and the commissioner added that he leans toward the optimistic end of DOR’s range.

He also said DOR’s estimate takes into consideration actual tax collections for the first quarter of the fiscal year, which began July 1. DOR reported Monday that year-to-date tax collections total roughly $7.27 billion through three full months of fiscal year 2021, which is $69 million or 1 percent more than was collected during in the same time period of fiscal 2020, a period when the economy was humming along.

“The first quarter of the fiscal year has given us some indication of where our economy has stayed steady and what portions have fallen off. This information is proving to be very important for all of us as we plan out the rest of the fiscal year,” Michlewitz said Wednesday morning.

Though year-to-date tax receipts are up through the first quarter, Snyder and Office of Tax Policy Analysis Director Kazim Ozyurt cautioned that the trend is not likely to continue because, as Michael Goodman from UMass Dartmouth’s Department of Public Policy put it, the increase in year-to-date revenues has been “driven by unemployment insurance benefits and the taxable nature of them.”

“Withholding tax revenues grew about four and a half percent, that’s a growth of about $142 million from the same period last year we can see in these three months,” Ozyurt said. “Roughly about $364 million withholding from the UI benefits has been received. So in the absence of that, the growth in withholding, for example, would have been a decline, in the negative territory.”

Ozyurt also said there’s a thought that “pent up demand” among consumers for summertime purchases helped bump up sales tax revenue during the warmer months, but the question is whether consumer spending will continue as the weather gets colder and the possibility of additional business shutdowns looms this winter.

Though they will have to agree on the best guess for the revenue drop in FY21, that answer will spark a bigger and more complicated question: How should the state address the difference between what it takes in as tax revenue and what it wants to spend?

“Even under the rosiest of projections, we still have some real difficult decisions to make in relation to trying to balance our books for FY 21,” Michlewitz said, adding that “every option is really on the table at the moment.”

Among those options is cutting spending to match the limited revenues expected to come in, raising taxes to generate new revenue, making withdrawals from the state’s $3.5 billion rainy day fund and borrowing money that would have to be paid back over a number of years.

Michlewitz and Rodrigues said they have begun talking to the members of their committees and legislative branches about budget priorities and approaches. Rodrigues suggested he would favor a “balanced” approach and Michlewitz said each of the strategies has its problems. But Heffernan was willing to draw a line in the sand and declare that one strategy was a non-starter for the Baker administration.

“Right now, from what we see, we won’t need to raise taxes,” Heffernan said after the hearing. “We’ve got a lot of levers and a lot of ways to put together a good budget for [FY] 21.”

That puts Heffernan and the Baker administration at odds with a handful of the people who testified at Wednesday’s hearing and called for the state to increase certain taxes to raise additional revenue that will help sustain state programs and services through the pandemic and recession.

“When private spending falls during a recession … cutting public spending only prolongs and deepens the recession,” Marie-Frances Rivera, president of the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center, said. She argued that Massachusetts should instead raise taxes on “people who have benefited from the economic growth that we’ve seen, wealthy individuals, [and] corporations” as a way to raise money for state programs or services that “really get money flowing through our local economies.”

Goodman suggested the idea of temporary tax hikes to maintain state programs that help people through the pandemic. That notion might have more support than others. The business-backed Massachusetts High Technology Council has long resisted efforts to impose new or higher taxes at the state level, but it acknowledged as recently as Wednesday morning that it is not entirely opposed to tax increases.

“Temporary revenue raising options may be necessary and could attract significant support from business leaders — including the High Tech Council — provided they are coupled with a combination of prudent and forward-looking approaches that optimize ‘rainy day fund’ resources, budget reductions, public procurement reforms, state borrowing and federal aid,” Christopher Anderson wrote in his August bulletin. The same language was repeated in a memo sent to state legislators Wednesday morning.

The simplest strategy may be to tap into the $3.5 billion stashed away in the state’s stabilization fund. But Michlewitz and Rodrigues seemed hesitant to lean on the rainy day fund to solve all of the state’s budgetary problems in fiscal year 2021, in part because state tax revenues could take years to fully rebound and partially out of a concern that an overreliance on reserves could harm the state’s credit rating.

Treasurer Deborah Goldberg said credit rating agencies generally want to see that the state has used all available public finance tools, including cutting discretionary spending, before it begins to draw from the stabilization fund.

“Clearly, we’re in a rainy day. However, we do not know how long that rainy day is going to last,” the treasurer said. “And so, consequently, the way that the rating agencies look at that is, yes, it is quite possible that spending from the rainy day fund will be appropriate. However, simultaneously, they want to see other budget considerations on the spending side. So if one were to not do any cuts or adjustments on the spending side and solely spend from the rainy day fund, then that would be viewed very adversely.”

Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University, projected a nearly $1.6 billion reduction in anticipated tax revenues in fiscal 2021 and said he thinks a gap of that size can be prudently plugged using the rainy day fund.

“It doesn’t seem like the FY21 budget will require dramatic actions on either side of the ledger, be it spending cuts or tax increases,” he said. He added, “They don’t seem to be necessary for deficit fighting, for fighting a deficit, as a gap of this size could comfortably be filled with money from the state’s stabilization fund leaving behind enough money for future draws.”

Horowitz said he understands the desire to not over deplete the fund, but added, “the prime rationale for the stabilization fund is to help fill temporary budget gaps from sudden economic downturns, which is precisely today’s situation.”

The next steps for the FY21 budget are a bit cloudy. Michlewitz has said he expects the Baker administration to formally revise its FY21 revenue estimates by Oct. 15, and that that updated information would kickstart the budget process. Heffernan said after Wednesday’s hearing that the administration is still charting its path forward.

State government has run on a series of temporary budgets since FY21 began July 1 and the current budget is expected to expire at the end of this month. Gov. Baker has filed each of the two fiscal 2021 budgets this year and with prospects for a longer term budget accord dimming by the day, it’s looking more likely that the governor will file another temporary budget, perhaps in tandem with an updated fiscal 2021 spending plan.

Not only must Michlewitz, Rodrigues and Heffernan figure out how to budget for the rest of this fiscal year, but they also have to begin working on the plan for fiscal year 2022, which will start July 1, 2021.

“Good luck,” Northeastern University economist Alan Clayton-Matthews told Michlewitz, Rodrigues and Heffernan on Wednesday afternoon. “You have a hard task ahead of you.”