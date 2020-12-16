Budget rider clears way for part-time student trustees

BOSTON (SHNS) – Part-time students at public colleges and universities in Massachusetts can now represent the student body on campus boards of trustees, a change that students and education leaders celebrated as a key step to promote equity and engagement.

An outside section of the fiscal year 2021 budget that Gov. Charlie Baker signed Friday revoked a requirement in state law that elected student trustees must be enrolled full-time, effectively clearing the way for part-time students — who make up a growing share of the state’s college and university populations — to step into those positions.

During a Board of Higher Education meeting Tuesday, Cape Cod Community College students said they have struggled to find eligible and willing candidates to serve as representatives of the student body at trustee meetings.

“This is a big step for equity and diversity in Massachusetts because our students’ leadership and values are not related to their enrollment status and they never should be,” Jorgo Gushi, who chairs the board’s Student Advisory Council, said at the meeting.

Officials say the change will improve opportunities for students of color, who are more likely than white students to attend college part-time. Many Massachusetts community colleges, where nearly 70 percent of students are part-time, have large nonwhite populations.