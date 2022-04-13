BOSTON (SHNS) – As they debate clean energy and climate legislation designed to ramp up progress towards carbon emission reductions, senators on Thursday will first have more than 150 proposed amendments to consider, including some that could dramatically expand the scope of the bill.

Senators filed 155 amendments to the policy-heavy, $250 million bill (S 2819) that Senate leaders unveiled last week and pitched as a necessary follow-up to the law Gov. Charlie Baker signed last year to commit Massachusetts to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The bill would overhaul the offshore wind procurement process, direct new investments in electric vehicle infrastructure, boost incentives to encourage more drivers to go electric, mandate greater scrutiny on the future of natural gas, and allow some municipalities the option of restricting the use of fossil fuels in building projects.

Advocates at Environment Massachusetts launched a campaign Tuesday morning to round up support for two amendments filed by Sen. Becca Rausch. The advocacy group said the Senate’s bill “doesn’t do nearly enough to reduce pollution from buildings,” which are responsible for about 40 percent of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Rausch’s amendments (#7 and #8) would require large buildings to report annually on their energy use and would direct the executive branch to establish large building energy performance standards while allowing it to establish civil penalties for failure to comply.

“If the Senate adopts these amendments, Massachusetts’ largest buildings — like offices, apartment buildings, hospitals and university campuses — will be required to publicly disclose their energy use each year,” Environment Massachusetts State Director Ben Hellerstein wrote in an email to supporters. “Even better, these buildings will have to meet minimum standards for energy efficiency, reducing their reliance on fossil fuels over time.”

Sen. Marc Pacheco filed an amendment (#4) that largely mirrors legislation known as the “Building Justice with Jobs Act” (H 3365/S 2226), which promotes home retrofits with energy-efficient heating systems and other infrastructure upgrades designed to reduce emissions.

The Pacheco amendment would require the development and execution of a plan to reduce annual statewide housing-related emissions by 50 percent by 2030 (compared to 2019 levels) and to completely eliminate statewide housing-related emissions by 2040. The plan would also be required to ensure that at least 1 million homes receive housing emissions renovations that are performed, required or subsidized by the state in the first 10 years.

To help pay for the initiatives, Pacheco proposes using $1 billion of the state’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act allocation. Of that $1 billion, at least $350 million would be directed toward energy efficiency retrofits and electric heat conversion in residential buildings, $250 million would be used for the establishment of a green bank or similar financial mechanism to fund clean energy investments, and $150 million would be put towards clean energy infrastructure projects.

Pacheco is also hoping to convince colleagues to change the way that the Legislature directs the administration and utility companies to procure offshore wind energy. So far, the Legislature has authorized the procurement of 5,600 megawatts of offshore wind, but Pacheco is looking to set a floor rather than a ceiling.

One of the Taunton Democrat’s amendments (#6) would direct the state to conduct offshore wind generation solicitations “if it finds it is necessary to meet the statewide greenhouse gas emissions limits” but would require that at least 10,600 MW of offshore wind capacity be secured by the end of 2030.

“It is very important to continue to send the market signal to the offshore wind industry internationally that we’re not over when we’re doing these three tranches, because their planning is long-term planning as to how we’re going to move forward here,” Pacheco said during a hearing last year on a bill largely similar to the amendment he’s filed.

Other amendments touch on all sorts of topics: Sen. Bruce Tarr wants to direct the state to seek proposals for offshore wind transmission separate from the generation projects (#9), Sen. Brendan Crighton proposes (#20) to create a special commission on roadway and congestion pricing to study and make recommendations on the use of those techniques around Greater Boston, on major bridges and near borders with other states, Sen. Jason Lewis filed an amendment (#59) that would eliminate single-use plastic bags at retailers, and Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz proposes (#87) to seed a new Fare Free Transit Trust Fund with $100 million to help the MBTA and regional transit authorities offer trips without cost to riders.

With a weighty topic up for debate and more than 150 amendments to consider, the Senate could get off to a slightly earlier start than usual Thursday. The branch is planning to gavel in at 10 a.m. rather than 11 a.m. and at least two amendments will already be crossed off the list. Sens. Susan Moran (#38) and Diana DiZoglio (#105) each withdrew one of their amendments by about noon Wednesday.