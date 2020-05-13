Business owners across state want to know more about Baker’s reopening plan

BOSTON (WWLP) – Business owners throughout the state want a better understanding of Gov. Charlie Baker’s phased reopening plan.

Groups like the Mass Fiscal Alliance have been calling on the governor to take action to protect the state’s economy for weeks now, and they say the outline that he gave on isn’t really helpful.

The governor’s plan comes in a 4 Phases, start, cautious, vigilant, and the new normal.

Businesses in the Commonwealth will have to go through these phases but the governor hasn’t said which industries will go through it first or when they will move on to the next phase.

The Mass Fiscal Alliance in partnership with conservatives in state government say that the broad guidance just isn’t enough.