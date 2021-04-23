Business owners in MA call on lawmakers to address unemployment insurance hikes

BOSTON (WWLP) – Business owners across the Commonwealth are calling on lawmakers to use federal funding to cover unemployment insurance expenses because the burden of a UI bill could shut many of them down for good.

This year, employers in Massachusetts were supposed to pay more in unemployment insurance but the legislature froze those rates due to the pandemic.

Now, the freeze was not a permanent fix, which means that employers could still have to pay their UI bills if the legislature doesn’t act fast.

“So, to have a large tax bill come across at a point when they are in the midst of recovering or attempting to recover, I think you’re going to see some small businesses end up closed as a result of this or struggling greatly, they may have to reduce their workforce,” Christopher Carlozzi told 22News.

Lawmakers wanted more time to consider solutions to the UI increase so they extended the time that employers have to pay their bill from April 31 to June 1.

Gov. Baker also said he wants to find a solution to the spike in UI rates. Right now, using federal funding is still a viable option.