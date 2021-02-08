Call center working, website changes coming

BOSTON (SHNS) – The 2-1-1 hotline that Gov. Charlie Baker launched Friday to help people, particularly senior citizens, search and register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment has been “very successful” in its first few days of operation, the governor said Monday.

“I would describe the performance of the hotline so far as, yeah, it’s very successful,” he said. “A lot of people have called it and a lot of people got appointments as a result, which is exactly what it was intended to do.”

The call center is available to assist people 75 or older who either do not have internet access or have had trouble navigating the state’s decentralized online vaccine registration system from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and call takers have access to translation services in about 100 languages.

Baker also said Monday that more changes will be coming to the state’s vaccine website soon.

He said his office has reached out to Olivia Adams, the 28-year-old software engineer who built a simpler version of the state’s vaccine registration portal while on maternity leave, and expects to speak with her later this week.