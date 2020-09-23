Campaign clothing not permitted at Massachusetts polling locations

BOSTON (WWLP) – Election Day is now only 42 days away and new questions about what constitutes election interference are resurfacing.

Each state has its own rules when it comes to campaigning around the polls. In Massachusetts, you can’t wear your campaign Tee’s or buttons within 150 feet of a polling location.

On Election Day there are police officers stationed at each polling location to help with the enforcement of those rules, which includes dress code.

“You cannot campaign, you cannot have a poll worker, somebody advocating for you within 150 feet. We also interpret that to mean you can’t bring materials into the polls, buttons, hats,” Sec. Galvin said.

If you are planning to vote in person on November 3, you are being asked to leave your Trump hats or Biden buttons in the car while you go inside to vote.

This policy is one that Secretary Galvin said he stands behind firmly because he said it ensures that there will be zero voter intimidation on election day.