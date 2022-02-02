Campbell set sights on new goal: Attorney General

BOSTON (State House News Service) – Former Boston city councilor and 2021 mayoral hopeful Andrea Campbell on Wednesday officially jumped into the race for attorney general, days after the release of a poll that showed her with an early edge in a still-forming Democratic primary field with many undecided voters.

In announcing her bid, Campbell said she has “dedicated her life to fighting for greater opportunity” and that the attorney general “is not just the top law enforcement official of the commonwealth, she must be an advocate for fundamental change and progress.”

The first Black woman to serve as Boston City Council president, Campbell previously worked as deputy legal counsel under Gov. Deval Patrick, as a legal services attorney for the EdLaw project, general counsel to the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and as an employment attorney at Proskauer LLP.

She came in third in the September 2021 preliminary election for mayor, behind the race’s ultimate winner Michelle Wu and fellow City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George.

After a Wednesday morning launch event in Dorchester’s Codman Square Park, Campbell planned a swing through Worcester, with visits to the Central Massachusetts Housing Alliance and the Boys and Girls Club, before wrapping up her day at Springfield’s White Lion Brewery with Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle.

Campell’s announcement comes about two weeks after Attorney General Maura Healey announced that she would run for governor this year. And it comes about two months after voters in Boston settled the mayoral race.



Labor lawyer and 2020 Senate candidate Shannon Liss-Riordan entered the field last week. Quentin Palfrey, the 2018 Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, has not made a formal campaign announcement but has both a website and a fundraising account set up for his run.

As Campbell gears up with a trip across the state and pledges to advocate for residents of various regions, a recent poll found she draws stronger support closer to Boston.

The MassINC poll fielded from Jan. 18-20, and found the bulk of likely Democratic primary voters — 54 percent — undecided on the AG’s race ahead of the party caucus season and about eight months before the September primary.

In a contest among Campbell, Palfrey and Liss-Riordan, 31 percent said they would back the former Boston councilor, with 3 percent picking Liss-Riordan, 2 percent for Palfrey, and a combined 9 percent either favoring another candidate or saying they would not cast a ballot.

“Andrea Campbell, of course, former Boston city councilor and candidate for mayor, is I think probably to the surprise of no one, much better known inside 128 and draws a lot of her support from inside 128, whereas when you move further out, outside of 495 or further out than 495, two-thirds of voters out there haven’t kind of settled on a candidate,” MassINC Polling Group President Steve Koczela said Monday.

In MassINC’s survey of 504 registered voters, 17 percent said they had a favorable view of Campbell, 6 percent viewed her unfavorably and 57 percent said they had never heard of her.

Campbell’s team said her run for attorney general will highlight the office’s power “to make progress on the issues of education, economic development, climate change, affordable housing, public health, public safety, and equity.”

Campbell, like Wu, declared her candidacy for mayor before Marty Walsh left City Hall to become U.S. labor secretary. She raised $1.6 million during her mayoral bid, with significant independent political action committee money also flowing to support her.

One super PAC, the Better Boston Independent Expenditure Political Action Committee, reported spending more than $1.6 million in support of Campbell from March through September 2021. Among its contributors were Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, Walmart heir and Arvest Bank chairman Jim Walton, former Baker administration official Mark Nunnelly, New England Patriots President Jonathan Kraft, and Stig Leschly, a Harvard lecturer and former CEO of Match Education.

Campbell also ran with the endorsement of the Elect Black Women PAC, and backers of her mayoral campaign included Reps. Chynah Tyler and Liz Malia, Governor’s Councilor Eileen Duff, Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui, former public safety secretary Andrea Cabral and former First Lady Diane Patrick.

While on the mayoral campaign trail, Campbell, who grew up in Roxbury and graduated from Boston Latin School before attending Princeton, advocated for reform to the policing and criminal justice systems and shared stories of her family’s experiences with incarceration.

Her twin brother, Andre, died in Department of Correction custody while awaiting trial.

“I’m living proof that a girl who grew up in public housing in Roxbury, with a family torn apart by incarceration and poverty, with support from a community that believed in me, could turn pain into purpose, and become Legal Counsel for the Governor of Massachusetts, be elected the first Black woman President of the Boston City Council, and today announce my candidacy for Attorney General of Massachusetts,” Campbell said in a statement Wednesday.